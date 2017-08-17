There’s another Bachelor Nation baby among us!

Jade (Roper) Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple previously opened up to PEOPLE about their exciting (and scary!) pregnancy journey through a series of homemade videos.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, told PEOPLE before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade, 30.

The duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, revealed that they had been talking about starting a family from the get go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

During her baby shower in July, Jade expressed her gratitude to her family and friends who have been so supportive throughout this entire journey.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” an emotional Jade said while giving a toast. “It means so much to me. I wish [my husband Tanner] was here — he’s kind of halfway here.”

She continued, “This is really awesome. I really never thought I was going to get married someday, let alone have a child, so [it] is really special [that] you’re all here. Thank you so much!”

E! News was first to report the birth.