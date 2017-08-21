Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome Daughter Emerson Avery

There’s another Bachelor Nation baby among us!

Tanner and Jade (Roper) Tolbert welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on Thursday, Aug. 17, PEOPLE confirms. Their daughter arrived a month before her due date.

“We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and four weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well,” Jade captioned an Instagram photo of the new family by Melissa Rieke Photography.

“Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily”

Love My Girls… @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM… she decided to surprise us and come a little early… but mom and her are doing great… Best day of my life A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Good morning world… A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

For all the things my hands have held… the best by far is you… A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 18, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

When you've had a few too many drinks… 🍼 @emmy_tolbert #milkhiccups #milkdrunk A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

On Sunday, Jade revealed the baby’s name, Emerson Avery Tolbert.

“It’s official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20″,” she wrote on Twitter.

It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20"! 💗👶💗 pic.twitter.com/VBIrW1O7G1 — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) August 21, 2017

Hello world. 💗👶 A post shared by Emerson Avery Tolbert (@emmy_tolbert) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

The couple previously opened up to PEOPLE about their exciting (and scary!) pregnancy journey through a series of homemade videos.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, told PEOPLE before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade, 30.

The duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, revealed that they had been talking about starting a family from the get-go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

During her baby shower in July, Jade expressed her gratitude to her family and friends who have been so supportive throughout this entire journey.

“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry,” an emotional Jade said while giving a toast. “It means so much to me. I wish [my husband Tanner] was here — he’s kind of halfway here.”

She continued, “This is really awesome. I really never thought I was going to get married someday, let alone have a child, so [it] is really special [that] you’re all here. Thank you so much!”

E! News was first to report the birth.