Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are 'Trying for Another Baby' Eight Months After Welcoming Daughter

Eight months after welcoming their daughter, Emerson Avery, former Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are ready to have another bundle of joy.

“We’re kind of low-key trying for another baby,” Roper told PEOPLE while attending a Lord & Taylor event in New York City on Thursday.

“We’ve been talking about it,” shares the reality star, 31. “We want our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger,” Roper admitted laughing.

“We’ll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we’re officially not not trying!” Tolbert, 30, chimed in.

For Roper, having two little ones close in age means that they’ll also be close pals. “I just love the idea of our kids being best friends,” says the reality star, who jokingly adds, “Though, they might hate each other at some point!”

As for whether potentially having two children under the age of 2 scares the couple? “Yes and no,” admits Jade.

“I think the third one is the scariest one because at least there’s two of us, and by the time the second one would come along, Emmy would be old enough for me to kind of handle,” explains Tanner.

“Three under 3 and you’re outnumbered,” adds Jade, “And they’re all little!”

However, the couple might keep trying for more children until they welcome at least one baby boy.

“I want to at least have one,” admits Tanner. “We joke and I tell her that she’s going to have to keep on trying until we get that boy.”

While that may be the joke, Tanner says they will most likely cap their family at four children – maybe.

“I mean, if we had four girls…I’m not saying I wouldn’t try again,” explains Tanner, adding he wants “to experience both” however he knows “it’s not [his] body.”

But Jade is already thinking pink when it comes to their next baby. “Actually, our next one, I would love to have a girl if I could choose,” says Roper. “I like the idea of sisters, and then a boy.”

If the couple does end up having a little girl, Tanner says that her name is already picked out. “Boy, we’re still debating,” he shares. “Boy names are hard for us for some reason,” adds Jade.

When it comes to delivering another baby, Jade, who had Emerson four weeks early, says that she’s “kind of expecting” an early delivery again.

“They say that statistically if you have a baby early, you’re most likely to have all your children early so I’m kind of expecting that,” says Jade, who opened up about Emerson’s birth in a vlog back in August.

“I’m just going to have to probably go to more appointments and keep a closer eye on it,” she added. “But I was perfectly healthy, so I’m not sure why. She was actually born with a knot in her umbilical cord, so sometimes that’s triggering for me.”

She continued: “I’m trying very much to think it’s all going to be good and it’s all going to be healthy and it’s not going to happen again, because she could have been stillborn. It actually happens with babies that have a knot in their umbilical cord.”

But for now, the couple is busy focusing on raising Emerson —who joined her parents at the Lord & Taylor Mother’s Day event—and all of her latest milestones.

“She just started sort of crawling,” gushes Tanner. “I mean, she can move. She slithers… And clapping… And she’s starting to eat actual food, too. So that’s all been in the last couple of weeks.”

And even though she’s still really little, the couple already seem to have their parenting styles down.

“He wants to just be the fun parent, for sure,” Jade says of Tanner, who insists they’ll see what happens when Emerson grows up.

“Maybe I’ll change my tune when she gets older and I actually am mad at what she’s doing,” explains Tolbert. “Maybe then I’ll become strict. But I think I’ll be the fun one.”

“I’ll be the one enforcing the rules and he’ll be like: ‘Let’s go out for ice cream!'” echoes Jade.

But while she’s still in diapers, the pair do have their parenting duties divided.

“We made a rule,” says Tanner. “So I work, Jade stays home and the rule was I do one a day. And for a while I was doing one a day — I’ve been slacking a little bit lately, and Jade’s been reminding me,” shares Tanner, who admits he’d never changed a diaper before daughter Emerson.