Jade Roper Tolbert‘s got some new bling to help kick her life as a first-time parent into full swing!

The former Bachelor in Paradise star and new mom to daughter Emerson Avery showed off a special gift from husband Tanner Tolbert on Instagram stories this week, writing, “My push present from @tanner.tolbert. A ring added to represent little Miss Emerson in our family.”

Jade’s ring appeared to feature a variety of uniquely shaped diamonds. The new band joins her 2-carat Neil Lane handcrafted platinum engagement ring, which features an emerald-cut diamond elegantly set on its side and is accented with 12 round brilliant-cut diamonds. Jade’s platinum wedding band was also designed by Lane, set with over 150 small diamonds.

Tanner and Jade welcomed their baby girl on Aug. 17 after seven hours of intense labor, the latter previously told PEOPLE. “I just kept telling myself I can do this,” she shared. “I got through it.”

“People always say you don’t realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid,” Jade explained of motherhood. “It’s wild! There was this one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying the entire night and I’m like, ‘I can’t even be mad at you because I just look at your face.’ ”

“It’s just like this crazy love. It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson,” she added. “I love my dogs more. I thought I’d come home and I’d think, ‘Oh, you guys are just dogs now.’ But it makes me love them even more. Your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”

The first-time parents announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos. They were wed in January 2016 after meeting on the reality show.