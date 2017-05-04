Bachelor in Paradise's Jade and Tanner Tolbert Are Expecting a Baby Girl!

As they prepare to welcome their first baby into the world, PEOPLE is exclusively following Bachelor Nation’s Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s exciting journey to parenthood.

Before finding out the sex of their first child, Tanner Tolbert — wearing a baby-blue shirt in hopes that it might be a boy — pitched a wild guess to his wife Jade (Roper) Tolbert: “I think it’s a girl.”

Well, Daddy knows best. It’s a girl!

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, told PEOPLE before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade, 30.

The duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, revealed that they had been talking about starting a family from the get go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’ ”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March with a series of adorable photos.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter last month. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping! We're absolutely head over heels in love already!👶 @ttolbert05 pic.twitter.com/2SU0N3GnHn — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) March 8, 2017

In the video, the mom-to-be shares how she prepared some fun gift boxes to send to her little one’s grandparents.

“Our parents are divorced, so there’s four packages. I’m going to send [one] to each one of our parents so they can open the package and find out if it’s a boy or a girl,” says Jade. “I kind of wanted to surprise them in that way.”

And boy (er, girl), were they surprised!