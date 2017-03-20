‘The Baby Bump Begins!’ See the First Snap of Jade Roper Tolbert’s Growing Belly

Jade (Roper) Tolbert‘s belly is starting to pop!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to social media Sunday evening to share a sweet mirror snap of herself and husband Tanner Tolbert, smiling widely with their hands placed over the mom-to-be’s tummy.

“#15weeks #thebabybumpbegins,” reads the accompanying tweet.

The baby on the way will be the first child for Jade, 30, and Tanner, 29, who met on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple got engaged on the season finale after just a few weeks together, and wed in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day 2016.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade announced on Twitter earlier this month, sharing photos of herself eating ice cream while Tanner holds a book called, Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad!

“We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!” the tweet continued.

The Tolberts haven’t been shy about expressing their desire to start a family, with Jade telling E! News in January that they were “thinking about it.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two,” she said. “We’re building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children. Yeah I would love to, I’m ready for that.”

Added Jade at the time, “That’s something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family, and Tanner is at the same stage too so that was definitely very attractive about him.”