Inside Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper's Pretty in Pink Baby Shower

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was showered with love (and gifts!) in the ultimate girly-themed baby shower

GIRLS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN

Mom-to-be Jade Roper, who is expecting a baby girl in September with husband Tanner Tolbert, could not be more excited to meet her little one. "We're absolutely head over heels in love already," Roper tweeted in April. 

BRUNCH FOR BABY

Guests enjoyed a three-course brunch that included a watermelon salad with burrata, heirloom tomatoes and a balsamic reduction, a shrimp and sweet potato hash with poached egg, and banana bread topped with mascarpone cream and candied pecans. 

PARTY SCENE

Partygoers enjoyed a custom "poptail" (champagne with a popsicle) bar and relaxed in a comfy lounge which included cable knit poufs, red velvet chairs and an ivory settle by Archive Rentals.

SHOWERED WITH LOVE (AND GIFTS!)

Roper, surrounded by friends including fellow Bachelor Nation alums Carly Waddell, Becca TilleyAshley Iaconetti and Kristina Schulman, told PEOPLE, "I feel very blessed that all my friends and family were able to make it and take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate such an important time in mine and Tanner's lives. It could not have been a more perfect day!"

SWEET AND SPICE

Before the couple found out the sex of the baby, Tolbert told PEOPLE, "I'm hoping for a boy. Not that I don't want a girl, I actually want one of each. It's just, I'm going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I'd like to get it out of the way sooner!"

FEELING THE LOVE

Though Roper has admitted to having mommy nerves, these baby essentials from Medela, Uppa Baby, Solly Baby, Munchkin, Ergo Baby Carrier and more will help along the way! 

