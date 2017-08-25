Jaclyn Stapp’s Blog: Back to Bottles and Diapers – and How I Told Scott and Our Kids About My Surprise Pregnancy

Please give a warm welcome to our newest blogger, Jaclyn Stapp!

The wife of Grammy-winner Scott Stapp is currently expecting the couple’s third child and second son. Their son Daniel Issam is 7, and daughter Milán Hayat is 10. Scott, 44, also has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed and Art of Anarchy rocker is currently on a solo tour, writing new music during his downtime.

The former Miss New York USA, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children. The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they would welcome another baby into the family.

You can follow Jaclyn on Instagram @jaclynstapp and Twitter @mrsjstapp.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: “This Is a Huge Surprise”

At this point in my life, I thought we were done having babies. We were content with all the goings on raising our 7-year-old son Daniel and 10-year-old daughter, Milán. We finally mastered the daily routine of school, sports and homework in our new Tennessee home.

So never in a million years could I have dreamed that I’d be going back to bottles and diapers. I was packing for our Disney Cruise family vacation, when I had a gut feeling to pick up some pregnancy tests while I waited in line at the drug store. I get home and secretly took the test. I saw two pink lines. I waited another 30 minutes and then took the second test. The same pink lines appeared. I still didn’t believe it!

I visited the doctor and had blood work. The next day, the office calls to say that I’m pregnant and to enjoy the cruise. Well, needless to say, I stopped to ponder, pray, plan — and not to mention constantly pee.

RELATED: “It’s a … ” Watch Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way to Their Kids on Stage

Our family dynamic has changed over the years — as with any family, we grow, we go through good times, bad times, rough times and happy times. I logged a lot of mom/wife mileage, so I am totally aware of all the responsibility demanded in parenthood.

One concern I have is about time and being able to devote all of me to the baby and hoping there would be enough of me left to be the mother I need to be for Milán and Daniel. The answer for me is family. My mom lives with me, and we have family across the street.

I was mentally adjusting to my new surprise and for the next couple of days, I didn’t tell anyone, not even my mom or husband. I found the perfect time about a week later, when we were on tour. The time to spill the news to Scott was now!

RELATED: Jaclyn Stapp on “Life-Changing” Couples Therapy Journey: “Scott and I Have Come So Far”

At dinner, I had saved a berry from our dessert and wrapped it in a napkin and stuffed it in my purse. I put the berry in a little box, along with a pacifier. Scott opened the box, picked up the pacifier and said, “What’s this?” He didn’t get it!

I finally told him when he was holding the berry in his hand, “Honey, the berry is the size of our baby!” He was in shock, and his eyes teared up, giving way to a beautiful smile. We hugged, we cried and I felt so relieved I told him.

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears

RELATED: Scott Stapp Announces Return to Touring: “I’m Ready to Get Back to My Life”

The moment I arrived home, we visited the doctor. I listened to the little heartbeat and fell in love. What a miracle from God, what a gift.

Now [we thought], “How do we tell Daniel and Milán? What will they think? How do I make sure they know they will be loved just as much as our newcomer?” Daniel had asked a million times over the years if he could have a baby brother or sister, so now we could not wait to tell him YES.

RELATED: Another Baby on the Way for Scott Stapp and Wife Jaclyn: “This Is a Huge Surprise”

My sister and mom screamed when we showed them the ultrasound. Daniel stared in confusion, asking, “Is Yuma going to have a baby?” (Yuma is Arabic for “Grandma.”) When he understood the message, he smiled, said, “Great,” and then asked if he could go play now. It was the perfect example of the, “Okay, now on with the good stuff” sensibility of a big brother.

Milán, on the other hand, was delighted about a baby on the way — and now that we know it’s a boy, is even happier she’s maintaining her position as Mommy and Daddy’s only little girl in the family!