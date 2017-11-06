Jaclyn Stapp’s Blog: The Power of Prenatal Yoga in My Third Pregnancy

Jaclyn Stapp is going to be a mom – again!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp is currently expecting their third child and second son together, whom they plan to name Anthony. The couple are already parents to Daniel Issam, 7, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 10. Scott, 44, also has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed and Art of Anarchy rocker recently wrapped a solo tour, and is writing new music during his downtime. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they will welcome another baby into the family, and shared gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October.

I have to shake my head and laugh because more than ever, my body is becoming a blimp with this pregnancy! This boy is sure to be 8 or 9 lbs. Look out NFL scouts and American Ninja Warrior, because I’ve got a rough, tough cream puff on the way.

Somewhere between remembering to take my prenatal vitamins and prepping a nursery, I started to feel like I was losing my sanity a bit.

Every pregnancy is unique, and every mother’s preparation to bring her child into the world is unique. The body will naturally accommodate the life within us, and the more fit we can be, the easier the journey — and ultimately, a better outcome for baby and you.

Whether you’re a first-time mom or a mom again, being fit — now more than ever — is about health, not counting calories or packing on pounds.

Yoga is an important part of my life. It keeps me focused spiritually through the stressful times life brings. It can be done anywhere — all you need is a mat (if you have one) or a towel. Yoga helps me stay in tune with my body, move in the ways that it needs to and reminds me to appreciate that I’m growing a beautiful new life inside me.

For me, being healthy is a lifestyle, and I try to get my fitness on between being on the road with my husband, modeling, charity work and a dozen other things along with being a mom. All of this has taught me to make my own opportunities to exercise wherever I am.

The stretching and strengthening in prenatal yoga helps my body adjust to and compensate for the kicks, pushes, pulls and pressure (especially on the back and the bladder) that are constant.

The basics of prenatal yoga that teach breathing, meditation, calmness and core strengthening really helped me through my previous two natural-birth pregnancies. It not only alleviates my awful back pain, but strengthens the pelvic floor and abdominal muscles that play a crucial part in a healthy delivery.

My incredible prenatal yoga instructor, Janice Miller, has taught me to listen to my body. Healthy moms have healthy babies, and keeping fit in mind, body and spirit makes any fears in delivery so much easier to face because you learn just how amazing your body is.

We can do this! Celebrate with a little dance, and throw in a little twerk — it’s more great exercise!