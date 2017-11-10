Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: A Pregnant Girl's Guide to Eating, Feeling Good and Curbing Those Cravings

Jaclyn Stapp is going to be a mom – again!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp is currently expecting their third child and second son together, whom they plan to name Anthony. The couple are already parents to Daniel Issam, 7, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 10. Scott, 44, also has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed and Art of Anarchy rocker recently wrapped a solo tour, and is writing new music during his downtime. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they will welcome another baby into the family, and shared gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October.

I recall my mom once saying when she was pregnant that she was eating for two. It seemed to me she was eating forever. That kind of mealtime led to overeating and, simply put, becoming over weight. She insists some people are just meant to eat.

In my pregnant state, some food did not settle well. My shrinking stomach had to share living space with my little boy. On top of that, his hyperactivity didn’t help squishing the second helping of lasagna I couldn’t resist. Like Bon Jovi, I lived on a prayer … and Tums. I could swear my kid could smell the food coming or had some kind of out-of-womb senses!

There was more movement, more kicking and pushing whenever I ate. So I planned different ways to eat healthier on the run, at home or on the road. I carry no-fuss snacks like rice cakes with almond butter or any nut butter for high protein and fiber! These foods require no refrigeration, and hit the spot anytime.

Constipation partnered with pregnancy is my story. My baby is taking up intestinal space, so I have serious constipation, bloating, heartburn and hiccups. My solution is a few tablespoons of chia seed and flax seed in oatmeal. Scott calls it bird food, but hey, it gets the job done and it cuts down on flatus, a.k.a. tooting! So everyone is happy.

I replaced Twix and Twizzlers with almonds, prunes and dried fruits. I got Scott and the kids hooked on munching with me. Happiness arrived with frequent small portions rather than one humongous meal. I’m in the third trimester, so I avoid late-night binging or big meals. A crammed tummy makes it hard to breathe, sleep and dream. Even with 10 pillows, I have to roll out of bed to get up. Not a pretty sight.

I want eating to be a fun family affair, so we have pizza night, making our own crust and the kids creating their own toppings. My fridge is also loaded with cut-up fruits, vegetables and grilled chicken, for a quick grab-and-go.

Cravings come and go beyond my control — currently, they are for fresh sashimi and avocado sushi rolls. What do I want to do after the 8-lb. ball drops? Eat, sleep and be merry!

Well … not sure about how much sleep.