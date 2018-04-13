Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: And the Beat Goes On — Even with Baby Anthony

Jaclyn Stapp is a third-time mama!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp gave birth to the couple’s third child and second son together, Anthony Issa, on Nov. 16. They are also parents to son Daniel Issam, 7½, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 11. Scott, 44, also has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed rocker wrapped a solo tour late last year, and is writing new music during his downtime. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they would welcome another baby into the family, sharing gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October and sweet family photos introducing Anthony in December.

In our house, music is definitely in the air and everywhere! I think it’s in our DNA. I’m definitely not a singer, just a good listener surrounded by some small-sized heavy-duty talent. Not a day goes by that you won’t hear some of their most organic and very original sounds.

Our day usually starts out with a musical alarm going off, Daniel humming during breakfast, Milán singing in the shower, baby Anthony’s Barney songs and Alexa‘s easy pop playing in the kitchen. I feel like the barking dogs are even trying to chime in.

I’m proud that music does, indeed, run in my family — and rightfully so, since my kids’ time in utero. Aside from using my Belly Buds during pregnancy to play Scott Stapp tunes, Scott often used my belly button as his personal mic to sing to our developing babies.

Now that two of them are all grown up, there is the car ride to and from school. Like Family Feud, the kids make a mad dash to turn on the car radio. The first to hit the radio button picks the station, but after a while, they compete to change stations.

Meanwhile, my mom thoughts are, “How was school today?” but it’s all good. I would rather them wrestle for the car radio station any day in place of the TV, iPad or phones.

Daniel and Milán both have a growing passion for music. They get inspired watching Daddy at home writing songs on his acoustic guitar, and then visiting him at Sienna Studios in Nashville, Tennessee — to watch him work on solo album No. 3 where those songs come to life.

Whether Milán, Daniel or Anthony sing in or out of tune, we have courageously adapted to their sweet voices as our tough ears have learned to love every note sung.

As parents, we vow, so long as they desire, to foster their musical dreams as far as they’re willing to take them. Music helps the beat go on and sports keep their bodies and minds strong and sharp! Whether it’s sports or music, we are indeed Team Stapp!