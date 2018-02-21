Jaclyn Stapp's Blog: Inside My Son Anthony's Amazing Fit-for-a-Prince Nursery

Jaclyn Stapp is a third-time mama!

The wife of Grammy winner Scott Stapp gave birth to the couple’s third child and second son together, Anthony Issa, in November. They are also parents to son Daniel Issam, 7½, plus daughter Milán Hayat, 11. Scott, 44, also has a 19-year-old son named Jagger.

The Creed and Art of Anarchy rocker wrapped a solo tour late last year, and is writing new music during his downtime. Former Miss New York USA Jaclyn, 37, is focused on CHARM, her nonprofit charity that provides education and support to underprivileged children.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE exclusively in June that they would welcome another baby into the family, sharing gorgeous photos from their elegant “Royal Prince”-themed baby shower in October and sweet family photos introducing Anthony in December.

Jaclyn Stapp and son Anthony Michael Sati

The arrival of our baby was really special all the way from the day of conception. He was the mother of all surprises (no pun intended) and even though I was starting all over again, we are in such awe of this little man. With room for one more, literally, we made house plans for little Anthony to have his own space: a nursery with a big theme to match his personality.

Our 11-year-old Milán has a room theme of Minecraft and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Our 7-year-old Daniel can’t get enough superheroes and sports. So we had to think and be creative for a baby theme — and it became a family affair. We agreed Anthony, too, deserved an age-appropriate room and a theme.

So with all of our ideas combined, we wound up with a calamity of mixed themes of Disney, with The Jungle Book, the Bellagio ceiling, and a little Pirates of Penzance — guys, I don’t think so! I know we want to stimulate his little mind, but we really need to keep it simple so as not to traumatize little guy.

Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's son Anthony Michael Sati

Scott Stapp and son Anthony Michael Sati

I knew I wanted a regal, royal-prince-themed nursery with a whimsical touch. As a faith-filled family, we chose the lion artwork. My 7-year-old Daniel loves the Bible story of Daniel and the lion. We included the tree of knowledge and the lion. I commissioned one of my favorite muralists, Kristine Lucco, to create the art for us.

Kristine was also my children’s book illustrator who came to the rescue. She flew to Nashville and amazingly combined all of the family ideas to come up with an intriguing, lovely, creative, colorful, enchanted room with stunning 3D walls and heavenly ceilings that anyone would get lost in.

Milán loves Beauty and the Beast and picked out the gold decorative trimmed mirror and chest and stunning baby blue bassinet. Scott and I finished off the room with a custom Swarovski pirate-ship chandelier. Grandma added cloud ideas to the ceiling, and Dad insisted the bathroom should have a prince crown with his thrown.

Scott and Jaclyn Stapp's son Anthony's nursery Michael Sati

I was so grateful to have the assistance of interior designer Gail Reiter Sedigh on the finishing touches. We selected her beautiful London crib with custom fabrics draping over, an elegant gold crown above the crib, a gorgeous matching gold ornate mirror and dresser, a very comfy custom gold velvet ottoman and bench and baby’s own walk-in closet. My favorite part of Anthony’s closet are his organized clothes by seasons and colors, just like Mom’s closet!

The nursery is complete, but for the first few months, he has slept in his co-sleeper next to my bed in our room. I am going to take my time and enjoy every waking minute before he realizes he wants his own space!