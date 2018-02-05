Baby No. 3 is here — and she’s another girl!

Jack and Lisa Osbourne welcomed their third child, daughter Minnie Theodora Osbourne, on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 5:57 a.m., Lisa shared on Instagram Monday alongside a snap of her sleeping newborn.

Next to baby Minnie is a board listing all her birth details, including that she weighed 7 lbs. and was 20 inches long upon her arrival.

“The final member of my little girl squad,” Lisa captioned the sweet photograph of her daughter, who was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “Everyone, meet the angelic, miss Minnie 😍🎀”

Jack and Lisa also have two daughters named Andy Rose, 2½, and Pearl Clementine, 5½, who looked too cute holding hands in a hospital snap shared to Lisa’s Instagram Story.

“Hey everyone meet Minnie! She’s the newest member of my girls only squad. (andy stole the “i” from inch),” Jack, 32, captioned his post of the same baby photo. “#girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy #hatchling”

Jack and Lisa Osbourne's daughters Pearl and Andy Lisa Osbourne/Instagram

Wrote Jack’s sister Kelly Osbourne on her own re-share, “She is perfect in every way. It was such a beautiful experience to witness the birth of this angel. I love you both so much. #ProudAuntie 💗”

Also on Lisa’s Instagram story, aside from the snap of Andy and Pearl labeled “Big Sis 1” and “Big Sis 2”? A cheeky nod to fellow new mom Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Thursday.

Lisa Osbourne Lisa Osbourne/Instagram

Lisa was recently gifted a fun baby shower on Jan. 27, attended by family and friends including fellow mom-to-be Meagan Camper and “Nana” Sharon Osbourne.

Among the unique decor and refreshments stood out one hilarious item: a cake featuring Post Malone who, notably, is well known for his song “Congratulations.”

Along with the rapper’s likeness, the confection bore the message, “YOU DA RADDEST MOM” — no doubt a nod to Lisa’s lifestyle blog.

Lisa and Sharon Osbourne Lisa Osbourne/Instagram

Lisa Osbourne's baby-shower cake Lisa Osbourne/Instagram

There has been much anticipation from all family members surrounding the baby’s arrival. Last November, Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon and Jack all went on the CBS daytime show The Talk to express their excitement.

When Ozzy asked his son if he’s done having kids, he responded, “I hope so!”

Lisa first made the pregnancy announcement on Instagram in August, joking in her caption that she “literally ate the biggest burrito ever” and sharing a mirror selfie of her and Jack.

Literally ate the biggest burrito ever 🌯 A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Fatherhood has marked a huge shift in Jack’s life — not only in having children, but also in getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“My daughter was born three weeks after I got diagnosed with MS. There’s this weird association with my life before being a parent and my life before MS. It basically happened at the same time,” he told PEOPLE in October 2016.

“My biggest lifestyle change has probably just been perspective,” added Jack — who partnered with Teva Neuroscience to launch the campaign You Don’t Know Jack about MS — in June. “I do as many things as I can as far as being physically active and doing stuff with the kids. I almost feel like I can’t waste time.”