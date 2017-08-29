The Osbourne clan is growing by one more!

Lisa Osbourne is pregnant, she shared on Instagram Monday with a mirror selfie featuring husband Jack Osbourne. In the snap, Lisa is throwing up a rock-and-roll hand sign while a suit-clad Jack, 31, gazes down at her baby bump, visible under Lisa’s fitted floral dress.

“Literally ate the biggest burrito ever 🌯,” Lisa, 30, captioned the shot jokingly.

The little one on the way joins big sisters Andy Rose, 2, and Pearl Clementine, 5.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Literally ate the biggest burrito ever 🌯 A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Jack Osbourne’s Advice for New Dads Is Pretty Much Perfect

Jack and Lisa regularly share photos and videos of their daughters on social media, and have been candid with PEOPLE about how much they value family time.

“Sometimes it’s really hard whenever they’re super little and they just wanna be with you and on you all the time,” Lisa said in June. “[Sometimes] at the end of the day I’m touched out — I’m like, ‘Everybody just back off, I don’t want anyone within 10 feet of me.’ ”

“But they’re only gonna be this little for so long, and you want to absorb all those cuddles,” she added. “I just tell myself, ‘This is not gonna last.’ I try to really savor it.”

I mean they even smile the same 😍 #mysquad A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

My ice cream nerds in full effect @cvtsoftserve . #nerdygirls #icecream #mylittleladies A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

FROM PEN: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Over Children Jaden and Willow

RELATED: Three Generations of Osbournes! Jack Shares Fun Family Shot with Dad Ozzy and Daughter Pearl

Jack has looked within himself to provide a good example for his daughters — not only in how they live their own lives and craft their own values, but in how he models a potential life partner.

“My whole thing is if I’m a great dad — you know, if you believe in the kind of Freudian theory that you’re attracted to what your parents [are like] — so I figure if I’m not a total piece of s—, she probably won’t end up dating or marrying a total piece of s—,” he told PEOPLE of Pearl in October.

And from the sounds of it, Jack and Lisa are a pretty balanced pair in terms of parenting. “I’ll let them venture out a little bit more than my wife will — my wife’s very like, ‘No, no, no, no, don’t, she could get hurt,’ ” Jack explained at the time, adding jokingly, “I’m like, ‘Eh, put her on a surfboard, we’ll push her into a wave, she can swim.’ “