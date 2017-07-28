Jack Black Says His Sons Are Pint-Sized Picassos: ‘Their Drawings Are Getting So Good’

Jack Black is a king of comedy, but it seems like he’s being given a run for his money as an artist at home.

The actor opened up about his children with PEOPLE at the Clayton Kershaw’s 5th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

“Their drawings are getting so good. I’ve got a couple Picassos up in there,” he told PEOPLE of sons Thomas David, 9, and Samuel Jason, 11.

Aside from drawing, the Jumangi: Welcome to the Jungle star’s sons keep themselves busy with other pursuits.

“We do a lot of swimming, a lot of video gaming, a lot of biking. There’s a lot of Splatoon 2 going down on Nintendo Switch,” Black shares.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie and Jack Black Talk Spirit Animals – and Their Nuts!

When they aren’t playing video games, his sons are pursuing more scholarly endeavors by “reading up a storm.” And Black joins them, making reading time, family time.

“We just finished Hugo. It was based on the movie Hugo, but it’s actually called The Invention of Hugo Cabret. It was pretty great. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for something rad to read for their kids,” he says.