It'll Be a Girl For Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have a baby girl on the way!

The Little People, Big World star and his wife each posted on Instagram sharing the news of their baby’s sex with their followers.

“IT’S A GIRL!!!!! This makes it so much more real… oh my goodness we are going to have a daughter💗,” the pink-clad mom-to-be wrote.

“This whole pregnancy we thought it was a boy up until the last 3 weeks all signs pointed towards girl… so we both wore pink today, and we were right! Baby girl I hope and pray you have a head of curls and a heart of gold,” Audrey continued in her sweet post.

For his part, Jeremy shared, “I can’t wait for this curly haired barefoot rompin overall wearin redhead to steal my heart – just like her mom did.”

The Oregon-based couple announced the pregnancy in February. They were engaged in March 2014 and married that September in front of family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, will also welcome his first child, a boy, in May with his wife, Tori.