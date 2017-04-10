New Mom Alert! Irina Shayk Steps Out in Los Angeles Days After Giving Birth to First Child

Irina Shayk is a mama on the move!

The 31-year-old Russian supermodel, who gave birth to her first child about two weeks ago, was snapped at an L.A. farmer’s market Thursday alongside mom Olga Shaykhlislamov.

Shayk was dressed comfortably in a long-sleeved baggy shirt, fuzzy slippers and black sunglasses as the pair shopped for strawberries.

The new baby is the first child for Shayk and boyfriend of two years Bradley Cooper. Aside from the birth, no other details, including sex or name, have been revealed.

The couple has been extremely private about Shayk’s pregnancy, with a source confirming their baby on the way to PEOPLE in November following the model’s participation in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A source also told PEOPLE in December that Cooper, 42, had been “more protective” of Shayk during her pregnancy, sharing, “He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job. They are just a very sweet couple.”

But work and baby prep weren’t the only activities on Shayk’s pregnancy agenda. In February, she spent a day at Disneyland, posing for photos with her sister, niece and nephew — plus one very famous face.

“When ur stuffing ur face and Pluto comes by,” she captioned an Instagram snap, in which Shayk is sporting Minnie ears and keeping her baby bump under wraps in a long black coat.