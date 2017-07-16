Hot Mama! Irina Shayk Shows Off Flat Tummy 4 Months Post-Baby

Irina Shayk strutted down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a secret bun in the oven, and at this rate, she’ll be back on the catwalk in no time.

Just four months after welcoming her first child — daughter Lea De Seine — with actor Bradley Cooper, the Russia supermodel took to Instagram with a mirror selfie that showed off her toned abs.

Shayk, 31, modeled a set of lacey white lingerie in the shot, simply captioning the post, “Summer with @intimissimiofficial.”

The new mom’s jaw-dropping post-baby body is no shock. Less than a month after welcoming her daughter with Cooper, 42, Shayk shared a bikini snap on Instagram, showing off a toned set of post-baby abs as she relaxes on a lips-shaped raft.

“Pre-sunset #currentsituation,” she captioned the sunny pool shot.

Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

The new parents recently joined Allison Williams (and her husband Ricky Van Veen), Anderson Cooper (and his studly partner Benjamin Maisani), Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen for an island sojourn in Tahiti, their first public outing together since they welcomed Lea in March.

While the guest list was full of plenty of A-listers, the connections actually run very deep. Cohen and von Furstenberg are longtime friends and have vacationed together in the past while the designer is also good friends with Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Shayk has also worked with von Furstenberg for many years, often walking in her fashion shows.