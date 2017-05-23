Baby-Mama Glow! Irina Shayk Shines at Cannes Film Festival Nine Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Lea

Irina Shayk is heating up Cannes!

The Russian supermodel attended the Radiance screening on Tuesday at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, just nine weeks after welcoming her first child — daughter Lea De Seine — with actor Bradley Cooper.

The new mom, 31, showed off her legs in a ruched yellow gown with a high slit, topped with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

This isn’t Shayk’s first rodeo at the famed film festival, having attended for many years running. In 2016, she made an appearance at Cannes’ annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, attending the star-studded benefit alongside big names like Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and host Kevin Spacey.

“Can’t wait to join my @lorealmakeup family again in #Cannes!” Shayk captioned a throwback red-carpet snap on Sunday, expressing her excitement for returning to the French Riviera.

The new mom’s jaw-dropping figure is no shock. Less than a month after welcoming Lea with Cooper, 42, Shayk shared a bikini snap on Instagram, showing off a toned set of post-baby abs as she relaxes on a lips-shaped raft.

“Pre-sunset #currentsituation,” she captioned the sunny pool shot.