Surprise He's a Dad of Three! Ike Barinholtz Welcomes Third Child with Wife Erica Hanson

Ike Barinholtz certainly knows how to surprise fans, with the star revealing some unexpected baby news Tuesday night.

The Mindy Project actor, 41, announced his family has expanded as he walked the red carpet of his new film Blockers in Los Angeles and showed off his hospital bracelet, which he hadn’t taken off.

“I just had a baby. I wear [the bracelet] until it kinda falls off. Like the umbilical cord,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I drank a lot of coffee today, but we have not slept in a few days, but we’re gettin’ there.”

A rep for Barinholtz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is Barinholtz’s third child. He and his wife, Erica Hanson, share two more children, daughters Payton June, 2, and Foster, 5. Barinholtz and Hanson have been married since 2009.

While his excitement for the new addition was palpable,

Barinholtz admitted as this is his third, nothing has surprised him about his little one so far – even if his big news is a surprise to fans.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Ike Barinholtz with his wife Erica Hanson and one of their daughters, Foster Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“This is my third so there’s no more surprises,” he told the outlet. “There’s only breast milk and poop, that’s all there is.”

The actor, who is best known for his role as nurse Morgan Tookers in The Mindy Project, has kept the news of his wife’s third pregnancy exceptionally silent on his social media accounts.

RELATED: Ike Barinholtz on Hiding Mindy Kaling’s Baby Bump on The Mindy Project: ‘We’ve Gotten Creative’

He might have had a little help on that front from his friend and costar Mindy Kaling, whose baby bump he helped keep hidden while filming the final season of the Hulu show.

Barinholtz told reporters at the PaleyFest preview in September he couldn’t really see Kaling’s baby bump in the first few weeks of her pregnancy.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Says Motherhood Is ‘So Fun’ — And Reveals the Parenting Advice She Got From Reese Witherspoon

“I was directing an episode and there was a slight pop in the middle of the week so there was a little bit of ‘why don’t you hold your purse in this scene?’ There was a little bit of that,” he said of how he and Kaling figured out ways of obscuring her bump on screen.

Costume designer Salvador Perez Jr. also helped out, even though there were very little obvious maneuvers used to hide the bump.

“Sal Perez — who is an amazing designer — kind of kept in mind that it’s off story for her to really be pregnant, so we haven’t had to obscure too much but we’ve gotten creative a few times,” Barinholtz continued. “It’s not like Will and Grace where Debra Messing had a pillow like always the whole season. There is a little bit of kitchen island stuff going on.”