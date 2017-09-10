Ike Barinholtz on Hiding Mindy Kaling's Baby Bump on The Mindy Project: 'We've Gotten Creative'

Shooting the final season of The Mindy Project may be bittersweet for the cast, but Mindy Kaling’s pregnancy has made it that little bit more fun.

“It’s fun for me because I like to eat and she’s in a great mode for that right now,” Kaling’s costar and director Ike Barinholtz told reporters at the PaleyFest preview of the show’s sixth and last season. “Oh God, me and her and David Stassen just ate a bag of Tapatio Doritos last week. Whatever she wants to eat were going to jump on board.”

Even though Kaling’s baby bump was barely noticeable for the first few weeks, the crew made sure to carefully place certain objects in the shot just in case the pregnancy was made obvious in the slightest.

“The first seven weeks, you really couldn’t tell,” said Barinholtz. “I was directing an episode and there was a slight pop in the middle of the week so there was a little bit of ‘why don’t you hold your purse in this scene?’ There was a little bit of that.”

Costume designer Salvador Perez Jr. also kept it in mind, even though there were very little obvious maneuvers used to hide the bump.

“Sal Perez — who is an amazing designer — kind of kept in mind that it’s off story for her to really be pregnant, so we haven’t had to obscure too much but we’ve gotten creative a few times,” Barinholtz continued. “It’s not like Will and Grace where Debra Messing had a pillow like always the whole season. There is a little bit of kitchen island stuff going on.”

Kaling — the writer, executive producer and actress of the show — has very supportive costars when it comes to her needs as a soon-to-be mom.

“One time she did nod off,” said Ed Weeks, who plays Jeremy on the sitcom. “Sort of fell asleep between takes and I was like, ‘You could like rest on me,’ and it was very sweet.”

Kaling spoke publicly about her pregnancy for the first time in a sit-down with Willie Geist for Sunday Today, which aired this weekend.

“It’s so unknown to me,” Kaling said in a preview of the interview released in August. “I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like ‘Okay, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling.”

Kaling attended the PaleyFest preview and was glowing in a black and white twill suit with a black blouse and open-toe heels. She was in great spirits as she posed with her castmates on the carpet.

“It still feels like yesterday when I heard it even happened,” Kaling said in the panel discussion on Friday night. “So many young people come up to me and say, ‘How did you get to where you are?’ and I think honestly a big part of it is to have no self reflective ability at all. Just look forward to the next assignment. It shouldn’t have happened. I say this all the time. I was number 14 on the call sheet at the office. They go by seniority and it was crazy that they let me have my own show, and I am so excited and grateful.”