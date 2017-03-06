Lauren Akins is glowing!

The expectant wife of Thomas Rhett shined on the red carpet for Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Showing off her growing belly in a black off-the-shoulder bump-hugging dress, topped with a red lip.

“hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT,” the mom-to-be captioned an Instagram post.

Akins, 27, was in attendance to support her singer-songwriter husband, who is nominated for country artist of the year and country song of the year for his hit “T-Shirt.”

hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT 🙌🏼😘😘 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

#iHeartAwards performer @ThomasRhett poses w/ his wife Lauren before hitting the red carpet 💕 pic.twitter.com/nLPyNX63z7 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 5, 2017

Thomas Rhett, 26, and Gregory announced in February that they were expecting a daughter and adopting a child from Africa.

And while obviously the mom-to-be can’t hide the fact that she’s pregnant anymore, she was able to for the Grammys — but it wasn’t easy.

“It was almost impossible to not mention it during interviews on the carpet,” the “Die a Happy Man” crooner told PEOPLE exclusively in February, with Lauren adding, “To say that we’re excited to finally be able to talk about it is an understatement.”

His children may not be in his arms quite yet — the couple’s daughter is due in early August — but Thomas Rhett admitted to PEOPLE that his work is already seeing the effect of impending fatherhood.

“Having two kids is already starting to creep into my songwriting,” said the country star. “I just recorded a song for the new record that goes back in time from being 15 years old and knowing Lauren, to signing a record deal, to getting married, and then about to have two children that are under 2 years old.”