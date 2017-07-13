People

Babies

iCarly's Nathan Kress and Wife London Expecting First Child Together

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Nathan Kress/Instagram

Nathan Kress and his wife London Elise Kress are expecting their first child together — with a clever twist.

The iCarly actor, 24, posted a cute pregnancy announcement Wednesday on his Instagram while kissing London, 24.

“Me and my baby in London,” the father-to-be wrote. “Me, and my baby in London. Me. And my baby IN —> LONDON <—Get it??”

“Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018,” he added.

London posted her own photo on Instagram, complete with a laugh-worthy caption.

“I put my barf bag down for this photo. #seriouslySOexcited #weloveoursweetbabyKress #completelyworthit #secondtrimesterherewecome,” she wrote.

The two tied the knot in November 2015 after about nine months of dating. Both actors were in the 2014 thriller Into the Storm.