Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Pal Hugh Grant Has Welcomed His Fifth Child

Hugh Grant is on diaper duty once more!

The actor, 57, has welcomed his fifth child total and third with girlfriend Anna Eberstein, Elizabeth Hurley revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The couple are already parents to a 2-year-old daughter and a son named John Mungo, 5.

Grant’s ex and close friend Hurley spilled the beans during a Thursday appearance on the show, telling the host after being asked whether she was “surprised” Grant was a father to multiple children, “Well, he had another last week. He has five.”

A rep for Grant has not commented.

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all,” joked the model and actress, 52, adding on a slightly more serious note, “No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein 247PAPS.TV/Splash News

The news that Grant and Eberstein, 39, were expecting once again broke in early January, when the couple were photographed in a New York City airport and the Swedish television producer’s baby bump could be seen peeking through her coat.

“I’m very happy to be getting another grandchild. She’s due rather soon,” Eberstein’s mother Susanne reportedly told Swedish magazine Aftonbladet at the time.

The Paddington 2 star is also dad to son Felix Chang, 5, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 6, his children with ex Tinglan Hong.

Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein Venturelli/WireImage

While Grant has sworn off marriage in the past, parenthood is a different story. As the fun-loving dad told PEOPLE in January of how he makes his kids laugh, “It’s always amusing to put your underpants on your head.”

“My little girl, too, likes nappies on my head,” he added.

And the star couldn’t imagine his life any other way, saying, “Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it’s all enchanting.”