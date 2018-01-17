For Khloé Kardashian, spilling the beans on her pregnancy to Tristan Thompson was anything but conventional.

The reality star and first-time mom-to-be recalled the experience on her website Wednesday, explaining that she leveraged technology to share the news with her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau — not that it was exactly a surprise to him.

“Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant!’ ” wrote Kardashian, 33. “He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test.”

“I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him,” she continued. “I was nervous and he was so excited!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Inside the Moment Khloé Kardashian Told Her Family She’s Pregnant: “I Feel Really Blessed”



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing — but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves,” Kardashian continued.

“I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby.”

Kardashian is currently six months along; she and Thompson, 26, are expecting a son. Multiple sources revealed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, with Kardashian herself confirming the news on social media in December.

While this is the first child for the expectant mama, Thompson is already dad to a 13-month-old son named Prince Oliver with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids



RELATED: This Could Be the Moment Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She’s Pregnant

The Revenge Body host continued to praise her NBA star boyfriend on her website, making it clear how thankful she has been to have him by her side throughout her pregnancy.

“Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial!” Kardashian wrote. “Tristan has been an angel to me!”

She added, “This process is trying — physically and mentally — but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.”