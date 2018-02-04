Kylie Jenner's Friends Reveal How New Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant

Kylie Jenner had her ride-or-dies by her side when she found out that she was expecting.

In a video documenting her pregnancy journey, the new mom‘s best friend Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel talked to the baby girl and recalled how they found out the 20-year-old reality star was pregnant.

“One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” Woods said.

After Jenner looked at the pregnancy test, “She passed it to me after, like, ‘Surprise.’ She just looked at me weird and I’m like, ‘What?’ And I didn’t know that’s what she was doing so when she passed it to me I was like …” Woods explained, making a shocked face.

Villarroel also remembered being stunned when Jenner, as Woods said, “gave us a look.”

“I was like, ‘This is a baby!’ ” her assistant said.

Later, Woods discussed her BFF becoming a mom at such a young age:”When you’re 20 years old, you’re just figuring out your life. You don’t know what you want. You’re an indecisive teenager and you’re just becoming a young adult, and there was one thing that your mom knew for sure, and that was you.”

The video also featured Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott getting a sonogram sent to his phone and excitedly showing a friend.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Youtube

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The beauty mogul gave birth to a baby girl Feb. 1, she confirmed Sunday on Instagram. Her daughter weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz., and arrived at 4:43 p.m. local time.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner in an Instagram message to fans. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

RELATED: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Covers Love Magazine in a Photo Taken by Sister Kendall Jenner

Continued Jenner, “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has a Baby Name Picked Out for Her Daughter

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chose not to comment publicly on her pregnancy ahead of giving birth, PEOPLE confirmed that Jenner was expecting her first child in September.

A source close to the KarJenner family told PEOPLE at the time that the pregnancy was “an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” adding, “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that the 25-year-old rapper, whom Jenner began dating earlier in 2017, began telling friends in July. “He was so excited he couldn’t keep it in,” the insider said. “He’s been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can’t wait to be a dad.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

While pregnant, Jenner remained entirely under the radar in recent months. In November, an insider told PEOPLE that she was “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters.”

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” said the insider. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” added another source. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”