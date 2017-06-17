From the PEOPLE Archives: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump Decorated in Henna at Her 'Carter Push Party'
20 Photos of Hot Guys with Babies Guaranteed to Make You Swoon
It literally can’t get any cuter
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
From the PEOPLE Archives: Pregnant Beyoncé Brings Down the House with Grammys Performance
1 of 20
LIAM PAYNE
The One Direction alum shares a sweet moment with Bear, his son with girlfriend Cheryl. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," Payne wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself cradling the newborn.
2 of 20
MAHERSHALA ALI
We're loving this artistic take on the Oscar winner's father-daughter bonding time with the newest addition to his little family.
3 of 20
JASON MOMOA
The Game of Thrones alum, who's married to Lisa Bonet, cradles the couple's cutie in front of a majestic backdrop.
4 of 20
SEAN LOWE
Well, it doesn't get any cuter than this! The Bachelor alum makes all us swoon as he plants a kiss on his newborn son Samuel Thomas' cheek, while wife Catherine captures the sweet moment.
5 of 20
LOUIS TOMLINSON
A shirtless Tomlinson bonds with newborn son Freddie in one of their very first photo shoots together.
6 of 20
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
Aww! There's nothing more adorable than seeing our celebrity crush clock in some quality time with a too-cute, bow-clad baby.
7 of 20
NICK JONAS
The look of love! The "Jealous" singer meets his adorable niece, Alena Rose, for the first time – and documents the precious meet-cute on Instagram.
8 of 20
JENSEN ACKLES
While the Supernatural star is better known as his broody, sarcastic character on the small screen, the actor is all smiles when hanging with 3-year-old daughter Justice Jay.
9 of 20
ADAM LEVINE
The Maroon 5 frontman – and new dad! – gets playful with a pint-sized cutie.
10 of 20
JARED LETO
The Suicide Squad actor ditches his Joker garb for a plaid shirt and beanie – appropriate gear when visiting photographer Terry Richardson's newborn babies, Rex and Roman.
11 of 20
DAVID BECKHAM
How lucky is Liv Tyler's little one, Sailor? Not only does the pint-sized cutie get to have an impromptu photo shoot with dad David Gardner, but also gets to meet godfather and PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, David Beckham.
12 of 20
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
He may play the all-powerful (and sometimes intimidating) Thor on the big screen, but Hemsworth turns into absolute mush whenever surrounded by his three kids – daughter India (not pictured; she'd rather spend time with "Papa" in the kitchen.) and twins Tristan and Sasha.
13 of 20
IDRIS ELBA
We didn't think it was possible but Elba's hotness factor just skyrocketed tenfold thanks to his 2-year-old son Winston's cameo.
14 of 20
JASON SUDEIKIS
It's always a good day for snapping lessons! Olivia Wilde sneakily took a pic of fiancé Jason with their son, Otis, outside their home.
15 of 20
TOM BRADY
Like father, like son! Brady and son Benjamin are all smiles as they dress up in the football player's Patriots gear for the team's parade in honor of their 2014 Super Bowl win.
16 of 20
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
In honor of Timberlake's first-ever Father's Day, the singer posted an adorable snapshot of himself flexing with son Silas.
17 of 20
JUSTIN BALDONI
"New dad feeling of the week: Every day I'm finding it harder and harder to literally not eat my daughter," the Jane the Virgin star writes of this photo with 10-month-old Maiya.
18 of 20
CHANNING TATUM
The Magic Mike XXL star's wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, snapped this adorable candid of Channing and daughter Everly on Halloween – proving once again that onesies will always reign supreme.
19 of 20
JUSTIN THEROUX
The Leftovers star can't help but kiss costar Liv Tyler's baby son, Sailor – and we can't help but squeal with delight.
20 of 20
RYAN LOCHTE
The Olympic swimmer is all about hanging out with, who is as big of a photo fan as his uncle is.
