11 Go-Bag Goodies to Pack for a Relaxing Delivery
From faux-fur slippers and stylish hair ties to a pretty nursing nightgown, these mom-friendly must-haves will keep you and baby comfy at birth and beyond
IN THE BAG
Before you head out the door, pack all your mommy and baby essentials in Storksak's thermo-insulated fab diaper bag. The spacious carry-all – it boasts five outside and seven inside pockets! – has a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap and plenty of places to store bottles, blankets, diapers, wipes and more.
Shop It! Kay Diaper and Fab Bag ($150), amazon.com
RUFFLE READY
Whether you're settling in for a long labor or cuddling with your newest treasure, Belabumbum's sweet nightie will not only have you feeling like a goddess but also looking like one too! Even better? The gorgeous gown features adjustable straps, a supportive inner bust sling and an easy-to-access, one-handed nursing design.
Shop It! Ruffle Nursing Nightgown ($52), amazon.com
WALK ABOUT
Say goodbye to cold floors! You'll enjoy every minute of pacing the hospital halls in Boden's snug, stylish slippers. Lined with soft sheepskin and topped with a furry pom-pom accent, these luxe slip-ons will make you feel like you're walking on air.
Shop It! Moccasin Slippers ($52), bodenusa.com
WATER WORKS
Stay happily hydrated with Lifefactory's colorful glass bottles. Equipped with a silicone nontoxic sleeve to prevent shattering, the bottle is completely BPA, phthalate and PVC-free so there's no metallic aftertaste sneaking into your sips. Plus, the extra-wide mouth allows you to pop in ice cubes (or chips!) without a hassle.
Shop It! 16-oz. Glass Bottle ($14), amazon.com
PAGE TURNER
Start of contractions? Check. Epidural? Check? Baby's birth time? Check! In addition to week-by-week tips and tricks to keep you on track during your pregnancy, Happy Baby, Healthy Mom Pregnancy Journal also gives moms-to-be plenty of space to document their journey from the first heartbeat to their little one's much-anticipated arrival.
Shop It! Happy Baby, Healthy Mom Pregnancy Journal (from $2.50), amazon.com
TIED AND TRUE
Goody's Ouchless Elastics can take your luscious locks off your neck and away from your face in a flash. Plus, the colorful bands are completely metal-free to prevent snags and breakage.
Shop It! Ouchless Hair Elastics ($5), amazon.com
PICTURE PERFECT
Get camera-ready for your first post-baby photo op with Benefit Cosmetics' Weekender Makeup Kit. Featuring neutral tones that are perfect for a quick touch-up, the bag includes brow gel, soft pink blush and a tinted primer so you'll have everything you need for the sweet snapshot.
Shop It! Benefit Cosmetics Sunday My Prince Will Come Easy Weekender Makeup Kit ($32), sephora.com
BRA-VO
Ready to begin breastfeeding your babe? Bravado's collection of comfy, well-made bras and tanks – they sport seamless foam cups, full-access nursing clips and soft, satiny fabric – make it easy for you to start nurturing your newborn.
Shop It! Bliss Nursing Bra ($29 to $60), amazon.com
PAD DOWN
No need to cry over spilled milk! Lined in super-absorbent bamboo, Itzy Ritzy's Glitzy Gals Nursing Pads have got breastfeeding mamas (and their tops!) covered. Toss them in the wash and you can use them over and over again.
Shop It! Glitzy Gals Nursing Pads ($12), amazon.com
SNUGGLE BUG
If you plan on swaddling, then you'll love Aden + Anais's breathable cotton muslin blankets. Lightweight and stylish, the open-weave fabric lets your bundled-up babe regulate her body temperature naturally.
Shop It! B Jeweled Classic Muslin Collection ($60 for four), amazon.com
BABY'S DAY OUT
Outfit the star of the show in Kissy Kissy's super-soft duds. Not only will your Mini Me look totally adorable (hello, photo op!), but he'll also stay warm and cuddly for his first big adventure.
Shop It! Kissy Kissy Velour Footie ($40 to $50), amazon.com