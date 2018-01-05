Home Town Hosts Ben and Erin Napier Welcome Daughter Helen

Home Town‘s Ben and Erin Napier are first-time parents!

The HGTV hosts announced the birth of their daughter, Helen, on Instagram Thursday. New mom Erin, 32, shared four photos of the newborn from the hospital including a picture of Helen’s little hand as well as special moments with each of her parents.

In October, the Mississippi natives revealed they were expecting their first child and shared that they would name her Helen. And even more special, she found out she was pregnant on Mother’s Day!

“She’s a girl and we will name her after my grandmother,” Erin wrote on her blog. “My prayer for Helen is that she will be brave and kind.”

Adding, “I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

Just two days before announcing Helen’s arrival, Erin took to Instagram to make a serious plea to her 100,000+ followers.

Though she says social media has, for the most part, been a “hugely positive” way to connect with fans, friends and family, the “downside” is a major one.

It’s “the false sense of anonymity it gives people who want to bully or harass or stir up cruelty, those keyboard cowboys and girls who enjoying creating tumult, thinking online is not the real world and no one will call them on it,” she said.

Home Town returns for Season 2, Jan. 8 on HGTV.