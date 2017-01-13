Fun in the Sun! Holly Madison Hits the Beach with Husband Pasquale and Daughter Rainbow

Who vacations in a pineapple under the sea? Holly Madison!

The Girls Next Door alum recently visited Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, bringing husband Pasquale Rotella and their daughter Rainbow Aurora, 3½, along for the ride.

The family was snapped soaking up the rays on the property’s beach, taking turns playing with toys, building sand castles and splashing in the surf.

Madison, 37, Rotella and Rainbow stayed in “The Pineapple,” the resort’s 2,292-square-foot suite designed as a nod to SpongeBob Squarepants‘ own home in his fictional undersea town of Bikini Bottom.

Aside from fun on the sand, the family spent one-on-one time with Nickelodeon characters at a Character Breakfast, got slimed at the Aqua Nick water park and enjoyed an infinity pool, around-the-clock butler service and more.

Our home for the next few days! @nickresortpuntacana #nickresortpuntacana #Pineapple @pasqualerotella #rainbowaurorarotella #forestleonardoantoniorotella A photo posted by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Jan 7, 2017 at 10:06am PST

We got slimed! We had an amazing family vacation @nickresortpuntacana #nickresortpuntacana @pasqualerotella #rainbowaurorarotella A photo posted by Holly Madison (@hollymadison) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

The couple spent plenty of time bonding with Rainbow, who recently became a big sister to 5-month-old brother Forest Leonardo Antonio.

“I think she’s going to be a good big sister,” Madison told PEOPLE in March of her daughter. “She’s very caring and she loves playing with her baby dolls and taking care of the pets.”

The now mom of two had a hunch she was having a boy the second time around, she admitted last January before finding out her baby’s sex.

“I’m kind of feeling the boy vibe,” she said. “We’ll see how psychic I am!”