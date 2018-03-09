Babies
Hoda Loves Haley: 13 Mother-Daughter Pics That Are Almost Too Cute to Handle
Today anchor Hoda Kotb welcomed daughter Haley Joy in February 2017
HUGS FOR MOM
Hoda, who co-parents daughter Haley Joy with longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman (pictured), has a joyful reunion with her baby girl after covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Happy birthday, Haley Joy! The Today show anchor celebrated her daughter's first birthday on Valentine's Day from afar since she was working from PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics.
“It’s already Valentine’s Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine’s baby! We celebrated little Haley’s bday before I left,” Hoda captioned an Instagram video of her singing “Happy Birthday.”
HODA'S LITTLE HELPER
Hoda shared a sweet video of her daughter, who helped her mom pack luggage for the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
LET'S GO SAINTS!
The adorable mother-daughter pair root for the New Orleans Saints in matching gear.
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
“When you’re a mom late in life, you realize the gift it is,” Hoda told PEOPLE of welcoming her daughter in March 2017. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t have realized it when I was younger but trust me, when you’re a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn’t think you had a shot at.”
CHRISTMAS CUTIE
"I have a crystal-clear understanding about my purpose in life, which I didn’t before, and it’s to love her all the days I’m allowed to," Hoda told PEOPLE of motherhood, adding: "I think it is the greatest way to instantly prioritize your life and realize what matters."
TURKEY DAY
Haley Joy rings in her first-ever Thanksgiving by taking in the views at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with her parents.
LITTLE PUMPKIN
"I couldn’t wait !!" the Today anchor wrote, captioning a pic of her daughter celebrating her first Halloween in a pumpkin costume — a few days before the holiday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
"Somewhere out there this child is there for me and that phrase, 'I’ve loved you since forever,' was something that I had written down because that’s what it felt like," Hoda told PEOPLE about the title of her first children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever (available now).
A SECOND FAMILY
Haley Joy gets acquainted with her extended family: Mom Hoda's Today coworkers.
HAPPIEST DAY
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hoda recounted the moment she realized her dream of becoming a parent was coming true. It all started with a simple text, reading, "Call me."
"I stopped for a minute. I looked at the clock and I wrote down 11:54 a.m. I knew that was the minute it was changing. I just felt it," she told the host. "And I dialed the number, and [a woman from the adoption agency] answered the phone and she said, ‘She’s here.' "
Getting emotional, Hoda said, "I would take my worst day, the day when everything’s falling apart since Haley, over my favorite day before. She changed everything."
LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT
"As I was waiting and hoping and wishing for Haley, when I started to believe that maybe I could be a mom too, maybe I didn’t miss my window, maybe there’s still hope here … It was that kind of revival," Hoda told PEOPLE of adopting her daughter.
SHE'S HERE!
A decade after her cancer battle left her unable to conceive, Hoda — with the support of longtime partner Joel Schiffman — made the decision to begin the adoption process in order to fulfill her biggest dream: Becoming a mom. On Valentine's Day 2017, the Today anchor's dream came true when daughter Haley Joy was born.
"I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!' " she told PEOPLE in March 2017 with a laugh. “But it feels totally real. I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real. Nothing."