Hoda Loves Haley: 13 Mother-Daughter Pics That Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

HAPPIEST DAY

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hoda recounted the moment she realized her dream of becoming a parent was coming true. It all started with a simple text, reading, "Call me."

"I stopped for a minute. I looked at the clock and I wrote down 11:54 a.m. I knew that was the minute it was changing. I just felt it," she told the host. "And I dialed the number, and [a woman from the adoption agency] answered the phone and she said, ‘She’s here.' "

Getting emotional, Hoda said, "I would take my worst day, the day when everything’s falling apart since Haley, over my favorite day before. She changed everything."