Hoda Kotb Is Returning to the Today Show – as Her Family Visits Daughter Haley Joy

Two months after adopting her newborn daughter Haley Joy, Hoda Kotb is going back to work.

The 52-year-old Today show anchor will return to the NBC morning show on Monday, co-hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie announced Thursday morning.

“Now you can see more of Hoda every morning with Matt and Savannah,” a promo that also aired during the program said. “Join us as we welcome her back.”

Kotb surprised Today audiences in February when she announced she had adopted Haley Joy. “She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb said, calling in to the NBC morning show to discuss the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

Since then, Kotb has been enjoying her maternity leave — soaking up her time as a new mom and sharing shots of the two on social media.

Haley Joy has also gotten some very special visitors including Lauer, Guthrie and the rest of her mom’s Today co-workers — Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Maria Shriver, Jenna Bush Hager, and more.

On Wednesday, Kotb shared shots of Haley Joy with her mom, sister, and cousins.

Kotb has checked in with the morning show a few times during her maternity leave — most recently on Friday, in a teary call in celebration of the ninth anniversary of the show’s fourth hour.

“I want to say something to you, Kath, on our ninth anniversary,” she told Gifford. “My life has changed so profoundly since I met you. Profoundly.

“I told you this before, but I cannot believe the path my life took after our lives intersected,” she continued, crying. “So for every single day of the nine years, I love you.”

She told PEOPLE in March that there have been moments of disbelief that she is now a mom.

“I wake up sometimes and go, ‘Oh my God, I have a baby!’ ” she said with a laugh. “But it feels totally real. I guess if you’ve been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real. Nothing.”

A decade ago, Kotb battled breast cancer, which resulted in her being unable to conceive because of the treatment. But the desire to be a mom remained, and she pursued her interest in adoption last year when she moved in with her boyfriend of three years, financier Joel Schiffman.

Though 58-year-old Schiffman’s name was not on the paperwork (as a means to simplify the adoption process), Kotb says, “Haley will call him Dad” and gushes about her boyfriend: “He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”