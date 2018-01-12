Hoda Kotb Says Lending Her Voice to Mickey and the Roadster Racers Is a Dream Come True

Hoda Kotb is tapping into a southern accent for her latest role.

The Today co-anchor lends her voice to a new character, Mrs. Sweetums, during a guest appearance on Disney Junior’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers.

“Mrs. Sweetums is southern, and she just is ’cause she’s sweet as sugar,” Kotb says in a behind-the-scenes clip about her experience recording for the show.

“She runs this beautiful candy shop full of colors of smells and sweetness, and she is this sweet woman who just loves everybody,” adds the 53-year-old, who is mom to 10-month-old daughter Haley Joy.

Hoda Kotb records her lines for Mickey and the Roadster Racers Courtesy Disney Junior

Kotb’s character teams up with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck in the episode, which sees the trio join forces to help Mrs. Sweetums run her business.

“Minnie and Daisy are the perfect people to help Mrs. Sweetums and help run her shop,” she says. “They’re the happy helpers! They are full of goodness. They want to come and do the right thing.”

Hoda Kotb's character, Mrs. Sweetums, join Minnie and Daisy on Mickey and the Roadster Racers Courtesy Disney Junior

While many fans of the television journalist may be stoked to hear her voice on their children’s favorite show, Kotb promises the honor is all hers.

“I grew up watching Mickey and the gang, so to be in a booth doing a voiceover [as] part of the gang … Minnie, Daisy and me, hello!” she says. “And to be part of that legacy, even a tiny part, I’ll take it!”

Kotb’s episode of Mickey and the Roadster Racers, titled “Super Sweet Helpers,” premieres Monday on Disney Channel.