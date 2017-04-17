Babies

Haley Joy Meets Her Biggest Fans: See All of Today's Stars Cuddling Hoda Kotb's Little Girl

The gang’s all (been) here: As Hoda Kotb returns to Today, see Matt, Al, Savannah and more cuddling sweet Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD

"My girl met my girl and my face exploded! @todayshow @klgandhoda," Kotb captioned the March 27 shot.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

MATT LAUER

"Uncle matt!" followed by three heart emojis was all Kotb needed to say about Haley's meeting with Lauer. 

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE

Fellow new mom Guthrie "showed us how to swaddle," Kotb wrote of their March 10 get-together. 

Al Roker/Instagram

AL ROKER

‪"If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven," Roker wrote on Instagram. "Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬"

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

JENNA BUSH HAGER

The former first daughter admitted she cried "tears of pure, uninhibited JOY" when meeting Haley. "@hodakotb, she is perfect and you are beaming. Love is the most powerful emotion, y'all," she wrote.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

MEREDITH VIEIRA

"Didn't think I could love her any more," Kotb shared of the former Today co-host, "then she fed Haley."

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

MARIA SHRIVER

Haley was "mesmerized" by Shriver, a.k.a. "the baby whisperer," Kotb wrote.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

TODAY PRODUCERS

Kotb "loved" the day her fourth-hour Today team came to meet her little lady.

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

TODAY PRODUCERS

"Of course the head of our @klgandhoda crew TAMMY is better than a rock-n-play," the overjoyed mama said when her colleague held her sleeping babe. 

