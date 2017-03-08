The Today family is completely embracing its newest member.

On Wednesday, Matt Lauer paid a special visit to Hoda Kotb‘s new addition, daughter Haley Joy.

Haley Joy – who is featured with her mom in this week’s PEOPLE cover story – cozied up to “Uncle Matt” in the sweet selfie, posted to Kotb’s Twitter.

She added, “#babylove.”

Kotb brought home her newborn baby daughter just three weeks ago. Haley Joy – who is adopted – was born on Valentine’s Day and weighed in at 8 lbs., 8 oz.

The 52-year-old told PEOPLE of her new life as a mom, “I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”

“I wake up sometimes and go, ‘Oh my God, I have a baby!’ ” she admitted. “But it feels totally real. I guess if you’ve been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing’s more real. Nothing.”

Kotb’s other Today co-hosts have also been by to see little Haley. Al Roker visited last week and posed for a photo, as well as Jenna Bush Hager.