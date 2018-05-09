Haley Joy is living up to her middle name!

Hoda Kotb‘s adorable 14-month-old daughter poses with the Today co-anchor’s mother in a new photo Kotb shared to Instagram early Wednesday morning, flashing a huge smile from her grandmother’s lap.

The occasion? The upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, of course, during which Kotb will celebrate her second year of parenthood.

“Mom’s here!!!!! Getting Mother’s Day weekend started early ❤👶🏼,” the 53-year-old mother of one captioned the sweet post.

Kotb revealed on Feb. 21, 2017 — a week after Haley’s birth — that she had adopted a baby girl, raving of little Haley, “She is the love of my life.”

The longtime journalist (who shares parenting duties with boyfriend Joel Schiffman) added of what her own mother had said following the adoption, “We’re been waiting a long time for you.”

After breast cancer a decade ago left her unable to have a child, Kotb thought she might never become a mom. But since welcoming Haley, “everything has changed,” she said in March.

“When you’re a mom late in life, you realize the gift it is,” she said. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t have realized it when I was younger but trust me, when you’re a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn’t think you had a shot at.”