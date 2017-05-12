Surprise! Hoda Kotb Brings Her Adorable Daughter Haley Joy to the Today Show

Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy made her live television debut — just in time for Mother’s Day!

Kotb, 52, surprised fans by bringing her 12-week-old baby on the Today show on Friday.

“We’ve got another Mother’s Day surprise for you,” said Matt Lauer. “This is probably going to be trending in about a nanosecond — #HaleyJoy!”

Kotb then got up and went to get her daughter, who was with Kotb’s mother in the studio.

“Hi little girl!” gushed Kotb as Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly all began ooh-ing and aah-ing.

“So this is the love of our lives,” said Guthrie. “Look at how strong [she is]! She’s holding her head up.”

“Have you ever seen cheeks like that?” said Lauer before handing Haley back to her mother.

“Okay, can I just say something?” said Kotb, brimming with joy. “I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend. I’m so happy.”

“Haley, do you know you have the best Momma in the world?” said Guthrie.

Kotb surprised the world when she revealed on Feb. 21 that she had adopted Haley, who was born on Feb. 14.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” said the new mother, calling in to the NBC morning show to announce the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

She also revealed the inspiration behind her baby girl’s name.

“Haley is because of Halley’s Comet,” Kotb told a tearful Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, referencing the famous short-period comet — which is visible to the naked eye from Earth every 75 years.

“It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky,” she added.

As for Haley’s middle name, Joy? Well, that one is pretty self-explanatory.

“Joy just because she brings us joy,” Kotb said. “She’s got a beautiful way about her.”