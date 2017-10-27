Hoda Kotb ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Dress up Daughter Haley Joy as a Pumpkin Ahead of Her First Halloween

Hoda Kotb is so ready to celebrate daughter Haley Joy‘s first Halloween!

The Today show anchor, 53, dressed her 8-month-old in a baby plush pumpkin costume as seen in a mother-daughter photo shared on Instagram and Twitter Thursday.

“I couldn’t wait!” Kotb captioned the picture along with a Jack-o’-lantern emoji.

In February, the mother of one — who moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, last year — revealed that she adopted Haley Joy, who was born on Valentine’s Day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Feels ‘Guilty’ About Enjoying the Sleep She Gets When Away from Daughter Haley Joy

“It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed,” Kotb told PEOPLE exclusively in March of welcoming Haley Joy into her life.

Since adopting her daughter, Kotb has been a proud mom, sharing photos frequently of her friends, many from the Today show, meeting her baby.

Kotb told PEOPLE in June that since her daughter’s arrival her life has changed completely.

“There’s a line of demarcation: before Haley and after Haley,” she said. “Every day after Haley is better than every single day before.”