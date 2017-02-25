Hoda Kotb’s 11-Day-Old Daughter Haley Joy Already #WardrobeGoals with Cute Sweater

Hoda Kotb‘s daughter Haley Joy is only 11 days old and already she has one fancy wardrobe.

On Friday, the 52-year-old Today co-host shared a photo of Haley Joy’s latest gift — a tiny pink sweater with her name on it.

“Thank you jojo xoxo,” Kotb wrote on Twitter and Instagram, showing a photo of the knit sweater laid above a pillow that read “Happily Ever After.”

Thank you jojo xoxo pic.twitter.com/YfUAUPXkMH — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 25, 2017

On Tuesday, Kotb surprised Today audiences when she announced she had adopted Haley Joy. “She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb said, calling in to the NBC morning show to discuss the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

Since then she’s been managing the late nights and early mornings the best way she knows how: caffeine.

“Let’s hear it for caffeine,” she wrote on an early morning photo of herself with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, tweeted Thursday.

Let's hear it for caffeine!!! ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/iftkx7HXlm — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 23, 2017

Kotb was previously married to former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga. The couple divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage.

Kotb told Today on Tuesday that she always wanted to be a mother. “It’s one of those things where it’s kind of always a little bit of an ouch and an ache,” she explained. “This is a moment in my life I never thought would happen, and here it is happening to me. Wow.”

Haley Joy’s new sweater isn’t the only cute gift she’s received.

On Wednesday, Kotb shared a sweet photo to Twitter of an oversized Snoopy sent to Haley Joy from Bravo executive — and Peanuts superfan — Andy Cohen.

“Thank you @Andy,” Kotb wrote to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host. “As soon as she wakes up, she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy.”