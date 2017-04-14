Hoda Kotb Cries When Talking About Daughter Haley Joy Ahead of Today Return: 'I Want Her to Know That She Is Loved'

If there’s one thing new moms know, it’s that the waterworks can come on at any minute — and Hoda Kotb is right there with them.

In an emotional clip from the Today show, the 52-year-old anchor — who is set to make her on-set return Monday — talked about how her life has changed since adopting daughter Haley Joy, now 8 weeks old.

“When I look at her, I see forever — I see past me,” Kotb admits through tears. “I see the future … which I guess I never saw [before].”

The new mom adds that she just wants her daughter to feel love from all around her — something that is definitely already happening, and as such isn’t anything Kotb will likely ever have to worry about.

“I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family,” she says, wiping away tears. “And by everyone who’s held her.”

Continues Kotb, “I don’t think she’s gonna know what to do with all the love.”

Kotb is raising her baby girl alongside longtime boyfriend, 58-year-old financier Joel Schiffman, whom Haley will call “Dad.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, the television star said she has no qualms about asking for outside assistance. “I said, ‘Can you just come here and watch, and if I need to go to the pediatrician, will you tell me?’ ” she joked of the help she sometimes enlists from a babysitter.

But for the most part, Kotb has been all in when it comes to new parenthood. “For now, I just really want to do the whole thing,” she added at the time. “I’m not sleeping, and I don’t even care.”