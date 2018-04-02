Hoda Kotb‘s baby girl had an egg-quisite Easter!

The Today show co-anchor, 53, shared adorable footage of her 13-month-old daughter Haley Joy enjoying her first egg hunt on Sunday. “Happy Easter!!!” Kotb, 53, captioned the video in which her child searches for an assortment of plastic eggs and places them into her mom’s bunny-shaped basket.

This is not Haley Joy’s first Easter since her February 2017 birth, but it is her first time egg hunting!

Kotb also spent her Easter holiday tuning into NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar as seen on her social media pages.

Kotb recently told PEOPLE she’s cherishing every single minute of parenthood.

“When you’re a mom late in life, you realize the gift it is,” she said. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t have realized it when I was younger but trust me, when you’re a new mom for the first time at 52, you get on your knees and say thank you. Because you get to do something you didn’t think you had a shot at.”

Adding, “It’s like the tectonic plates have shifted. I have a crystal-clear understanding about my purpose in life, which I didn’t before, and it’s to love her all the days I’m allowed to. I think it is the greatest way to instantly prioritize your life and realize what matters.”