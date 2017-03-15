Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photo of Boyfriend Joel Schiffman Cuddling Up to Daughter Haley Joy

Hoda Kotb gave her fans a peek at father-daughter playtime on Wednesday, posting a sweet snap of boyfriend Joel Schiffman cuddling up to her new baby girl, Haley Joy.

In the photo, 58-year-old Schiffman laid on the floor next to the infant, who was born on Valentine’s Day of this year.

Kotb, 52, captioned the sweet image with just two heart emojis.

❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The Today show co-host opened up about adopting Haley in last week’s PEOPLE cover story, saying of her new addition, “She is the love of my life.”

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

Though Schiffman was left off of the domestic adoption application documents to simplify the entire process, Kotb told PEOPLE that “Haley will call him Dad.”

“I was afraid to even say it out loud, because then it felt so real,” she told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘Think about it for a day or a week or whatever.’ And he said, ‘I don’t need a day. Let’s get this journey going.’ At that point I blubbered like a baby. It was like the dam burst.”

The financier is already a natural when it comes to parenthood: he has a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle, from his previous marriage.

Gushed Kotb, “[He] has been so great. He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”