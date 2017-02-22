Snoopy Snuggles! Hoda Kotb’s Newborn Daughter Haley Joy Gets Oversized Gift from Andy Cohen

Hoda Kotb‘s adopted newborn daughter Haley Joy is already being showered with gifts from her mom’s famous friends!

On Wednesday, Kotb shared a sweet photo to Twitter of an oversized Snoopy sent to Haley Joy from Bravo personality — and Peanuts superfan — Andy Cohen.

“Thank you @Andy,” Kotb, 52, wrote to the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host. “As soon as she wakes up, she will meet her first gigantic @Snoopy.”

Kotb surprised Today audiences on Tuesday when she announced she had adopted Haley Joy. “She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb said, calling in to the NBC morning show to discuss the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

She echoed those statements on Instagram Wednesday morning, sharing a quote made famous by the beloved 2013 movie Love Actually: “To me, you are perfect.”

Happy Wednesday xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Kotb — who moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, last year — was previously married to former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga. The couple divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage.

But Kotb told Today on Tuesday that she always wanted to be a mother. “It’s one of those things where it’s kind of always a little bit of an ouch and an ache,” she explained. “This is a moment in my life I never thought would happen, and here it is happening to me. Wow.”

Haley Joy’s name has a special meeting for Kotb.

“Haley is because of Halley’s Comet,” Kotb told a tearful Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager on Tuesday, referencing the famous short-period comet — which is visible to the naked eye from Earth every 75 years.

“It was one of those things where I just picture her sailing through the sky.”

As for Haley’s middle name, Joy, that one is pretty self-explanatory.

“Joy just because she brings us joy,” Kotb said. “She’s got a beautiful way about her.”