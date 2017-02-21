Surprise! Hoda Kotb Reveals She’s Adopted Daughter Haley Joy: ‘She Is the Love of My Life’

Hoda Kotb is a mom!

The Today anchor revealed on Tuesday that she has adopted daughter Haley Joy Kotb — born on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb, 52, gushed on Today, calling in to the NBC morning show to announce the big news. “She is the love of my life.”

She added that her mother had said, “We’ve been waiting a long time for you.”

Kotb — who moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, last year — was previously married to former University of New Orleans tennis coach Burzis Kanga. The couple divorced in 2007 after two years of marriage, and had no children.

Kotb’s Today co-hosts teared up with the news, congratulating the new mom.

“This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl,” said Matt Lauer. “You’re going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine. ”

There is no joy like being a mother! @hodakotb I'm so beyond happy for you!!! Welcome aboard the baby train! 💝💝🍼🍼🍼She's precious! — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) February 21, 2017

“We are thrilled for you. You were made to be a mom,” said Kathie Lee Gifford.

“You’re going to be an incredible mother. You thought you drank a lot of wine before? Just wait,” joked Carson Daly.

Later, Kotb tweeted a quote that said: “And then my soul saw you and it kind of went ‘Oh there you are. I’ve been looking for you.’ “