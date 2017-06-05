Happy anniversary to this adorable couple!

Hoda Kotb took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate a special milestone: four years with her boyfriend Joel Schiffman! The Today show co-host shared a sweet photo of the two cuddling her 3-month-old daughter Haley Joy at the beach.

“4 years together and getting better every day,” Kotb, 52, captioned the post.

Kotb, was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2007, moved in with financier Schiffman last fall — at which point she broached the idea of adopting together.

“I was afraid to even say it out loud, because then it felt so real,” Kotb told PEOPLE in March shortly after revealing her exciting adoption news.

“I said, ‘Think about it for a day or a week or whatever,’ ” she explained. “And he said, ‘I don’t need a day. Let’s get this journey going.’ At that point I blubbered like a baby. It was like the dam burst.”

Kotb worked with a licensed New York adoption agency and to simplify the process, she left Schiffman’s name off — though she insists “Haley will call him Dad.” Within a matter of months, finalized her adoption of baby Haley, who was born on Valentine’s Day and weighed in at 8 lbs., 8 oz.

As for Schiffman, who has a 23-year-old daughter, Kyle, from a previous marriage? He certainly hasn’t disappointed when it comes to parenting the newborn.

“[He] has been so great,” Kotb gushed to PEOPLE in March. “He’s such a great dad and a great influence.”