Lady Antebellum may not have taken home an eighth Grammy Award on Sunday night, but Hillary Scott is certainly a winner.

The 31-year-old singer welcomed twin daughters — her second and third children with husband Chris Tyrrell — on Sunday, she shared on social media.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” Scott captioned the photo of two hospital beanies marked “A” and “B.”

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies,” the singer added.

The new additions join the couple’s daughter Eisele Kaye, 4½.

Scott first revealed that she and Tyrrell would be adding two members to their household in August, sharing a series of photos along with a video of the couple telling Eisele that she would be a big sister to twins in February.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing … Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!” the then-mom-to-be captioned the post.

“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” she continued, referencing her previous miscarriage. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”

Scott shared in September that her bundles of joy on the way would be girls, posting a photo of three pink tutus with matching purple shoes and writing, “Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls.”

In December, the “Need You Now” singer celebrated her daughters on the way at a sweet rustic-themed baby shower, attended by famous faces like newlywed Kelsea Ballerini.

Also present for the festivities? Scott’s Lady A family members Kelli Haywood (Dave Haywood‘s wife, who gave birth to their daughter Lillie Renee a week later) and Charles Kelley‘s wife Cassie.

At Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Kelley and Haywood dished to PEOPLE about feeling a little incomplete without Scott alongside them for music’s biggest night — although they did make sure her presence was felt, hilariously posing with a paper cut-out of their pregnant bandmate both ahead of and during the show.

“Our girl’s back at home. She’s due any second with twin girls. Couldn’t be more happy for her, but we miss her. We feel so weird without her on the red carpet,” said Haywood, 35.

Added Kelley, 36, “If we’re lucky enough to win, I guarantee she’ll be at home and she’ll be screaming aloud. We have our phones on vibrate in case she goes into labor.”