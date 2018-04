“I love being able to see through them on the monitor,” Scott tells PEOPLE of the twins’ acrylic cribs, sharing photos of their gorgeous nursery that was designed with the help of the Atlanta-based Mintwood Home.

“It’s different parts of my personality – I love mixing something traditional and something new and modern,” she explains. “It just makes for a creative space to have the combination of all of that.”

The room also includes a pink glider by Lee Industries, changing table by Worlds Away, draperies by The Shade Store and flush mount lighting by Circa Lighting.

Buy It! Sloan Acrylic Convertible Crib ($699); potterybarnkids.com