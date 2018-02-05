Hillary Scott Introduces Identical Twin Daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn

World, meet Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn!

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott shared the first snaps of her newborn twin daughters to Instagram Monday, in a black-and-white pair of photos taken by husband Chris Tyrrell.

“Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long,” Scott wrote to accompany the sweet post.

“Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek.”

The second photo features the babies’ 4½-year-old big sister Eisele Kaye, holding them while flashing a huge smile to the camera.

Chris Tyrrell

Added Scott, 31, of her oldest daughter, “Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!”

Hillary Scott and Chris Tyrrell's newborn twin daughters Chris Tyrrell

Scott announced her baby girls’ arrival on their Jan. 29 birth date, posting a photo of two hospital beanies marked “A” and “B.”

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies,” added the “Need You Now” singer.

Hillary Scott and daughter Eisele Hillary Scott/Instagram

At the Grammy Awards — the night before the girls’ birth! — Scott’s bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood dished to PEOPLE about feeling a little incomplete without Scott alongside them.

“Our girl’s back at home. She’s due any second with twin girls. Couldn’t be more happy for her, but we miss her. We feel so weird without her on the red carpet,” said Haywood, 35.

Added Kelley, 36, “If we’re lucky enough to win, I guarantee she’ll be at home and she’ll be screaming aloud. We have our phones on vibrate in case she goes into labor.”