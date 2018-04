Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrrell welcomed their second and third children, identical twin daughters Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn, on Jan. 29 — and the blessing was an extra-special one for more than its double dose.

“We were taking it a week at a time. ‘When are we going to announce this news?’ Because I wasn’t sure,” Scott — who is also mom to daughter Eisele Kaye, 4½, and previously suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her twins — tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

“It was emotional, because I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have as many babies in our house as I hoped we would have,’ ” recalls the singer, 32. ” ‘It just isn’t in the same timing that I thought it was going to be, but we are going to have our three.’ “