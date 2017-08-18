There’s not one, but two babies on the way for Hillary Scott!

The Lady Antebellum singer announced on Instagram Friday that she and her husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twins, sharing a series of photos along with a video of the couple telling their 4-year-old daughter Eisele Kaye that she would be a big sister of two in February.

“God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing … Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!” Scott, 31, captioned the post.

“We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you’re Chris and I, and impatiently if you’re Eisele 😂) for these precious BABIES to arrive,” she added. “Yep, babies! We are having TWINS! It’s truly a miracle.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Antebellum: The Best Advice Their Moms Gave to Them

The exciting news comes the day after the band used social media to share that Scott and Tyrrell, plus Lady Antebellum’s singer/guitarist Dave Haywood, both had children on the way.

“Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” Scott continues on her Friday post, referencing her previous miscarriage. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.”

“My heart still grieves for our loss and all who are struggling with pregnancy and infant loss and infertility,” she writes. “God hears every prayer and I will continue to share our story to point to the Source of all life, peace and comfort in the best and most difficult of times. Don’t lose hope!”

Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!! 👶🏼❤️🤰🏻 A post shared by Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Opens Up About Her Sibling Rivalry Fears

RELATED: Bellum Baby Boom! Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood Both Have Second Children on the Way

The accompanying video in Scott’s Instagram collage shows the heartwarming moment Scott and Tyrrell tell their daughter her mama is carrying two babies in her belly.

“You know how you’ve been praying a lot about having a baby and about God giving our family another baby? Well … God has answered that prayer, and Mommy is pregnant with a baby in her belly,” Tyrrell says.

The couple then break the big news that Eisele will have not one, but two little siblings to help look after — at which point Eisele gasps excitedly. “Can I feel?” she asks adorably, placing her hands on Scott’s tummy. “I can’t wait until the babies come out!”